RPS parents speak out about upcoming learning model

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — Some parents of Rochester Public Schools (RPS) students are frustrated with the recent decision about the learning model that will begin classes in 2021.

Earlier this week, the district’s board decided to students in Pre-K through Grade 5 will have classes under a hybrid model while older students will be completely distance learning. Some parents want their kids doing in-person learning full time.

“I miss all my friends and seeing their happy faces when we do school,” said RPS student Addison Fritsche.

“It’s not the same doing it on Google Meet,” added RPS student Maddy Kramer.

It’s also taking a toll on socializing.

“It’s not fun because we don’t get to hang out with people and we don’t get to see our friends,” said RPS student Allie Kramer.

And that’s a concern for her mother.

“It hurts we have unhappy kids, they struggle in school and wake up unhappy,” said RPS parent Laura Kramer.

Angela Fritsche, another RPS parent asked, “Why can’t we come to the table and figure out a path forward to open our schools for all levels? I don’t understand why. It’s just, nope we’re not going to do it. They hide behind numbers. I feel like they are not transparent with data.”

“Their exposure rate to COVID is the same their either in daycare or in school and they might as well be in school,” added RPS parent Rozalina McCoy. “The only reason I am not very upset I think, at the fact that we’re not going back all the way to where I want to be right away, is I’m just afraid that it’s not going to last.”

More than 300 parents are part of a Facebook group called ‘RPS to prioritize our students.’ There is a petition with more than 700 signatures asking the RPS Board to rethink the learning model decision.

They don’t believe the health risk is as great for the children.

“What I am hearing is the transmission between children is a non-issue,” said Laura. “Maybe from teacher to teacher has been the only time there’s been spread. But for all these other communities and all these surrounding schools, this has not been a problem.”

Parents also feel the board isn’t asking for their thoughts.

“I understand that people feel that they’re not being heard. But we are hearing them,” RPS Board Chair Jean Marvin responded.

She adds, it’s been a difficult decision for the board, but says its decisions are based COVID-19 numbers.

“When we feel that we can send our kids and our staff back into those schools face to face and have a relative assurance that they’re not going to get really sick and die. We’ll do it,” said Marvin.

She added that she welcomes parents reaching out to her and says she responds to the messages she receives.