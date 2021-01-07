Yet another foggy night as static weather pattern continues

It's been nearly a week of foggy overnight conditions in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin! Thankfully, we've seen the lighter side of that fog the past few nights and the same will be likely tonight. The densest fog is expected to stay further to the west towards Mankato.

Expect widespread fog throughout the area tonight and tomorrow morning, reducing visibility down to about a mile at times. With cool temperatures, there will likely be areas of freezing fog so watch out for slick spots on the roads.

Our weather has been rather repetitive and boring for the past few days and that's all due to our current set up in the atmosphere. Two high-pressure systems to our north are keeping us with quiet conditions, forcing the jet stream (and our weather makers) to take a turn further south. That leaves stagnant air over most of the Midwest, allowing for a redundant weather pattern.

Therefore, we'll continue with similar conditions for the next few days. More cloudy skies and temps in the mid to upper 20s are on the way for the end of the week. This pattern will be in place for most of next week, finally beginning to weaken by next Wednesday.