Anonymous woman donates stimulus check to Pine Island businesses

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (FOX47) -- The owners of three Pine Island businesses were surprised this week when a mystery woman donated part of her stimulus check to them.

The woman gave the money to the owners of On Trend Boutique, Mexican restaurant Let's Go Tacos and diner Betty Sue's Better Brew Cafe.

*** WE NEED YOUR HELP ***I just walked in to the taco shop and was handed this envelope by my son. A wonderful... Posted by Let’s Go Tacos on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

"She walked in and asked if I was the owner," On Trend Boutique owner Nicole McDaniel said. "She handed me an envelope with cash in it and told me she didn't need the stimulus money, and she wanted to help."

McDaniel said she started crying and was overwhelmed by the generosity.

"I was having a really bad day," McDaniel said. "Sometimes you have good days. Sometimes you have bad days. I teared up, and it was a huge change. I actually got to pay my employee that day with that money."

A humbling moment....If you ever questioned why you live in Pine Island I hope this gives you clarity. I’ve always... Posted by Betty Sue's Better Brew Cafe on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

McDaniel's store opened just one year ago, and she said the pandemic has made everything hard.

The owner of Let's Go Tacos posted on Facebook that she wants to know who the woman was so she could "hug her." The owner added, "I just want to be your friend. Being around good people is all I can ask for. Please help me find her."

The owner of Betty Sue's Better Brew Cafe posted on Facebook and said, "Her act of kindness just proves what a great place Pine Island is."