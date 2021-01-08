Minnesota reaches vaccination milestone, reports 48 more COVID-19 deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Friday that 48 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state, as the state surpassed 100,000 total vaccinations for the virus.

MDH said 29 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 5,620 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said. Health officials said 3,605 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported on Friday that 104,226 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota. MDH said 9,485 of the people who were vaccinated were residents of Olmsted County. Find more information here.

State health officials said in Friday’s update that another 2,387 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Fifty-three of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 431,944 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 33,595 health care workers, MDH said. The Department said 16,196 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

MDH also reported 49,029 COVID-19 tests in Friday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 5,852,830. The Department said about 3,054,379 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials said 409,727 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also said a total of 22,617 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,742 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.