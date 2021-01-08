Olmsted County receives $1.1 million grant for housing for homeless

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Olmsted County is getting a big boost to help people in need of a place to stay.

The Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is getting a $1.1 million grant, according to a news release from the county on Friday. This COVID-19 relief comes from the Minnesota Department of Human Services’ Office of Economic Opportunity.

The money is intended to be used through next January at the Community Warming Center and The Creek, a short time shelter for those who are experiencing homelessness.

The Warming Center has welcomed more than 250 people since March of 2020. It was set to close on March 30, but this funding will keep it open through next January.

“This grant comes at a critical time for our community,” Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn said in a news release. “Many in Olmsted County have experienced economic impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only is the OCHRA working diligently to help keep people in their homes during the pandemic, but we are committed to finding safe, warm places for homeless individuals and families to sleep. This grant will help us continue that work.”