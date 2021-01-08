Quiet weekend ahead with chance for some sun

It hasn't been the brightest start to 2021 as we may have hoped, in fact, we've seen foggy conditions nearly every day of the year so far! Our one day of sunshine on Tuesday means that we won't be breaking any records for consecutive foggy days, but this is definitely unusual!

We'll see patchy fog redevelop once again tonight into Saturday morning, heavier fog staying towards the Twin Cities and northwest. Clouds will dominate the skies on Saturday, keeping temperatures in the low 20s (seasonable for this time of year).

Clouds will continue into Sunday, though may break up just enough during the afternoon for the sun to make an appearance. High temperatures will be back to the upper 20s, closing in on 30 degrees.

Above-average temperatures will continue into much of next week - reaching 12 degrees above average by midweek! We'll struggle to get rid of the cloud cover but we should see at least a bit of sunshine on most days.

Have a great weekend!