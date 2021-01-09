Foggy conditions wrap up the weekend with warmer weather expected next week

Quiet and foggy weather will be a common sight in the region throughout the next several days. Tonight, widespread cloud cover and patchy fog remains for the area. Freezing fog is expected once again, so we should have a picturesque landscape in the morning, but will also need to watch out for slick spots on roads and sidewalks. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper teens with light winds out of the northwest at 3-8 mph.

Sunday will deal with patchy fog in the morning with clouds skies likely throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will be slightly above normal in the mid 20s with light west winds at 5-10 mph. Warmer temperatures are on the way for the next week as highs climb into the low and mid 30s. Monday will see a good of sun and clouds with breezy winds.

High pressure continues the quiet weather into the midweek with pleasant sunshine on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will range from the low 30s of Tuesday to the mid 30s on Wednesday. Thursday could see a slight chance for snow showers with little to no accumulation expected. Some mixing may be possible as temperatures climb above freezing into the mid 30s.

Clouds settle back into the region for Friday as cold Arctic air filter into the region. High temperatures in the mid 20s will be reached very early in the day with temperatures expected to fall into the teens throughout the rest of the day. Winds will be strong during the day, creating some rather frigid conditions. The weekend is expected to deal with some true January cold weather as highs temperatures are only expected to be in the low teens.