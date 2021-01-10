Minnesota flags ordered half staff to honor U.S. Capitol officers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 47) -- All Minnesota flags at state and federal buildings will be flown at half staff in remembrance of the U.S. Capitol police officers who lost their lives last week.

Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement Sunday night. The gesture is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump.

Flags will be lowered effective immediately and will stay there until Wednesday Jan. 13. It's an effort to honor the service and sacrifice of the officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, who lost their lives in the Capitol siege.

All businesses, individuals and other organizations are encouraged to take part.