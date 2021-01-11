Clouds linger, but temps are warming up

Breezy and not as cold today

Warmer air is blowing into the region today ahead of a weak storm system that will skirt the area to the north as it pushes into the Great Lakes later today. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a few breaks of sunshine possible and high temperatures will be in the lower 30s. That's about ten degrees above the seasonal average. Winds will be on the gusty side at times, reaching 25 miles per hour in the afternoon especially producing wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

Mild midweek sunshine

We'll have sunshine and high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s for the middle part of the week. Winds will be a little lighter, so the wind chill levels will be a bit closer to those incredible temperatures.

Late week snow

A storm system wil move through the region late in the week, bringing a chance for a wintry mixture of rain and snow on Thursday. Little if any snowfall accumulation is expected with the leading edge of the system with high temperatutures in the mid and upper 30s.

Light snow showers will develop on the backside of the storm system on Friday along with some raw, gusty northwest winds that will reach 30 miles per hour at times. A light coating of snowfall is possible Friday with high temperatures in the upper 20s.

A colder weekend

Colder, drier air will settle into the region for the weekend behind the late-week storm system. We'll have occasional sunshine during the weekend with high temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s which is actually a couple of degrees below the seasonal average.