Toggle navigation
Rochester
30°
Mason City
32°
Albert Lea
30°
Decorah
32°
Austin
34°
Winona
59°
HOME
Contests
Links
News
Election Results
Jack of all Trades
Jefferson Awards
FOX 47 Special Reports
Gas Buddy
Meet the News Team
Weather
Guaranteed Weather
Maps and Conditions
Closings and Delays
Minnesota Road Conditions
FOX 47 Severe Weather Tips
FOX 47 Skycam
Meet the Weather Team
Sports
Inside the Lines
Youth Sports Report
Meet the Sports Team
Watch
TV Listings
FOX 47 Live Stream
Contact
Careers at FOX 47
Advertise with Fox 47
Advertiser Services
Quincy Media Careers
HOME
Contests
Links
News
Election Results
Jack of all Trades
Jefferson Awards
FOX 47 Special Reports
Gas Buddy
Meet the News Team
Weather
Guaranteed Weather
Maps and Conditions
Closings and Delays
Minnesota Road Conditions
FOX 47 Severe Weather Tips
FOX 47 Skycam
Meet the Weather Team
Sports
Inside the Lines
Youth Sports Report
Meet the Sports Team
Watch
TV Listings
FOX 47 Live Stream
Contact
Careers at FOX 47
Advertise with Fox 47
Advertiser Services
Quincy Media Careers
Toggle navigation
HOME
Contests
Links
News
Election Results
Jack of all Trades
Jefferson Awards
FOX 47 Special Reports
Gas Buddy
Meet the News Team
Weather
Guaranteed Weather
Maps and Conditions
Closings and Delays
Minnesota Road Conditions
FOX 47 Severe Weather Tips
FOX 47 Skycam
Meet the Weather Team
Sports
Inside the Lines
Youth Sports Report
Meet the Sports Team
Watch
TV Listings
FOX 47 Live Stream
Contact
Careers at FOX 47
Advertise with Fox 47
Advertiser Services
Quincy Media Careers
HOME
Contests
Links
News
Election Results
Jack of all Trades
Jefferson Awards
FOX 47 Special Reports
Gas Buddy
Meet the News Team
Weather
Guaranteed Weather
Maps and Conditions
Closings and Delays
Minnesota Road Conditions
FOX 47 Severe Weather Tips
FOX 47 Skycam
Meet the Weather Team
Sports
Inside the Lines
Youth Sports Report
Meet the Sports Team
Watch
TV Listings
FOX 47 Live Stream
Contact
Careers at FOX 47
Advertise with Fox 47
Advertiser Services
Quincy Media Careers
Fox 47
6301 Bandel Road NW Rochester, MN 55901 Switchboard: 507-252-4747
News tips: 507-281-4747
or
news@myfox47.com
Careers
Advertise with us
Advertiser Services
FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Envelope
Looking for something?
Search for:
Search
Scroll to top
Skip to content
Open toolbar
Accessibility Tools
Increase Text
Decrease Text
Grayscale
High Contrast
Negative Contrast
Light Background
Links Underline
Readable Font
Reset