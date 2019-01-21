Trump makes unannounced visit to MLK memorial
President Donald Trump made a brief, unannounced visit to the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial on the National Mall in recognition of the holiday honoring the civil rights icon.
MORE LOCAL NEWS
Crashes on I-35 cause traffic mayhem
CLARKS GROVE, Minn. (FOX 47) – First responders dealt with several crashes across southeastern Minnesota Friday, forcing Freeborn County Sheriff’s and Minnesota State Patrol to
Case of whooping cough confirmed in Winneshiek County
The condition, also known as pertussis, is a bacterial disease that can cause severe spells of coughing.
Former Kasson Police officer pleads guilty to sexual misconduct charges
Most of the counts, 21 of them, are from Rice county with three each from Olmsted and Dodge counties. All involved underage girls.
Crash closes I-35 southbound lanes Friday afternoon
The interstate lanes have since reopened.
Johnsonville pork patty recall due to foreign matter contamination concerns
There are no reports of anyone getting sick from the contamination.
UP TO THE MINUTE
- Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 11:57AM CST expiring January 23 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
- Heating system out at Kingsland Public Schools, students sent home
- Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 10:38AM CST expiring January 23 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Des Moines IA
- Officials searching for suspicious man in Winneshiek County
- Child Trends: Influence peers have on children