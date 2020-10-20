Quieter conditions return but don’t last long

Our first snowfall in southeast Minnesota made for some messy road conditions, but thankfully the heaviest snow stayed to the north of Goodhue county, and northeast Iowa only saw rain showers for the most part. The winter weather advisory is set to expire at 10 p.m. for Olmsted, Wabasha, Goodhue and Dodge counties.

A few showers are possible before midnight but overall we'll just stick with cloud cover for tonight. Thanks to those clouds, temperatures will stay in the low 30s. A cloudy, cool Wednesday is ahead as highs stay in the upper 30s, maybe low 40s for some.

The quiet conditions don't last long as a low pressure system moves in from the south, bringing warmer temperatures and the chance for thunderstorms! Any storms will be isolated and non-severe, but scattered showers will last through a good part of your Thursday.

Thursday will be the warmest day we'll see for awhile, get out and enjoy the warmth during any breaks in the showers on Thursday if you can! Temperatures will be on the decline through the weekend, with another chance for snow on Sunday.