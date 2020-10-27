Car of Hampton man reported missing in 2013 found submerged

HAMPTON, Iowa (KWWL) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it has found a car believed to be of a missing man from Hampton.

The Sheriff’s Office says a dive team located the car of Ethan Kazmerzak on Monday. The car was found submerged in a body of water northwest of Hampton.

It’s near one of the last locations Kazmerzak was seen in September 2013. The car that was located is thought to be Kazmerzak’s 2006 Volkswagen, which had also been missing.

The Sheriff says this body of water had been searched twice previously. Efforts are currently underway to recover the vehicle.

According to findethan.com, Kazmerzak was seen in several Hudson pubs the night before he was reported missing and was last seen at a party at a gravel pit pond.

