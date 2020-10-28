Lake City firefighter dies after car crash

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) — The Lake City Fire Department is asking the community to help honor one of its own.

A Lake City firefighter has died from his injuries after a single-vehicle car crash, according to a Facebook post from the city’s fire department.

Around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, emergency responders worked to extricate and transport Clayton Brandt, one of the city’s own firefighters.

Brandt was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Lake City following the accident. He was then airlifted to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys in Rochester.

The firefighter was pulled from life support at 7:18 p.m., according to the Lake City Fire Department.

LCFD is asking residents to change their porch lights to red, to celebrate Clayton’s memory and service to the city.

The department currently has a limited supply of red light bulbs available if you are unable to get your own.

Lake City Fire is a volunteer department. According to the city’s website, it consists of 22 members, divided into three groups.