Mayo Clinic, UMR launch new undergrad scholar program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — The Mayo Clinic and The University of Minnesota Rochester have teamed up to launch a new scholarship program aimed to increase learning opportunities for students wanting a career in healthcare.

The program is designated for undergraduates and is called “The Mayo Clinic Invest in Success Scholars Program” which accepted its the first round of students in early 2020.

“In 2019, Mayo Clinic went through a significant process, to really define what it looks like for us in the future; how are we going to be a category one in healthcare in the future,” said Cathy Fraser, Mayo Clinic Chief Human Resources Officer. “And we created a strategy that we called our ‘Bold Forward Strategy’ what was clear, connect, and transform. This was going to get us into areas of artificial intelligence, digital, international, and really different cures. An asset we knew we needed to have different skills and capabilities of our staff to get there.

The program is unique for undergraduates and provides scholarships for up to 10 students, for four years.

It was also created to be a lot more engaging with mentorships, internship opportunities, and work study experiences.

“They are learning how to design the solutions to the global health challenges that are in this century,” said Lori Carrell, University of Minnesota Rochester Chancellor. “We’re experiencing one of those global health challenges right now.”

The goal is to add to and expand the knowledge of the Mayo Clinic work force in the years to come.

“This is what we want from our students, that they become innovators,” Carrell said. “And so this program, “The Mayo Clinic Invest in Success Scholars Program” identifies a cohort of students; we just selected our first and they are off an going and in a difficult period they are thriving. And we are looking for our second cohort thanks to Mayo Clinics investment.”

Students who are considering applying to the UMR and might have an interest in this program, the deadline to apply is Dec. 1.