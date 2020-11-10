Fire at home near Rochester causes $100,000 in damage

NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Firefighters were called to fire on a roof of a home just outside of Rochester.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the 3600 Block of Hidden Cove Northeast. According to the Rochester Fire Department, there was fire visible on the roof when firefighters arrived, and the homeowner said there was fire in the attic of the master bedroom.

The fire was put out in about an hour. Half of the attic was damaged. The damage is estimated at about $100,000, RFD said.

No one was injured.