Slushy conditions likely Tuesday morning

A "Winter Weather Advisory" will be in effect until 12p.m Tuesday. Wintry conditions are expected to impact all areas under the advisory Tuesday morning. Snowfall accumulations in these areas could reach near 3-4".

Light snow will begin just after midnight with moderate snowfall likely in Rochester from 2-6 a.m Tuesday morning. Temperatures will hover right around 32° during the morning and minor mixing could begin to occur around 7-9 a.m. Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 30s by the late morning and precipitation is expected to change to rain through the afternoon.

Snowfall accumulations for most of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa will be in the 1-2" range. A narrow band of heavier snow is expected to just stay to the SE of I-90 bringing totals closer to 3-4" for Preston, Decorah, Cresco, and Charles City.

With temperatures warming into the middle 30s during the afternoon, rainfall accumulations are expected to be around a half of an inch for most areas along and just to the south of I-90.

Quiet conditions are expected for the rest of the holiday week. Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 40s on Thanksgiving with mostly sunny skies. Quiet and comfortable conditions are expected to expand through the holiday weekend.