Dense fog & freezing fog possible tonight

Pockets of dense fog will be possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Thick fog will be likely for areas along and to the east of the Mississippi River. Visibility could fall to a 1/4 mile or less. With temperatures dropping well below freezing, freezing fog will be a concern into Thursday morning. Icy spots could be possible on untreated roads and sidewalks. Be alert during the Thursday morning commute.

Visibility will slowly improve through the morning and into the early afternoon. Skies will stay overcast across most of the area but some clearing will be possible late in the day with a few peeks of sunshine.

High temperatures Thursday will be in the lower 30s and upper 20s with light southeasterly winds. Cloudy skies are expected through Saturday with patchy fog likely the next several nights/mornings. Skies finally clear early next week with sunny skies possible by Monday. Dry conditions look likely through the middle of next week.